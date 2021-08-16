Fire hazard all across Cyprus extremely high

The Cyprus Forestry Department issued a red alert for an extremely high fire hazard all across the Mediterranean island on Monday.

The public was also urged to refrain from activities that may cause fire.

In addition, they called on anyone who sees smoke or fire inside or near forests to immediately contact their nearest Forest Station or call the Forestry Department at 1407 or the Fire Service at 112.

Lighting a fire without a permit is punishable with a fine and/or imprisonment, and that lighting a fire for cooking is only allowed in the specified areas at picnic sites, a press release also said.

Lighting a fire without a permit is punishable with a fine up to €50,000 and/or imprisonment up to ten years, based on the relevant forest law or a fine of up to €20,000 and/or imprisonment up to five years.

The public is also urged not to proceed with any activities that might spark a fire such as welding or use of any agricultural machinery that produces heat.