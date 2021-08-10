Red Alert for risk of fire for tomorrow Wednesday as well

The Department of Forests has said that a “red alert” for risk of fire continues to be in place on Wednesday, 11 August At the same time, it urged the public to refrain from activities that may cause fires and to cooperate with authorities.

Whoever sees smoke or fire inside or near forests should contact the nearest Forest Station or call the Forestry Department at 1407 or the Fire Service at 112.

The public is reminded that lighting a fire without a permit is punishable with a fine and/or imprisonment, and that lighting a fire for cooking is only allowed in the specified areas at picnic sites. Lighting a fire without a permit is punishable with a fine up to €50,000 and/or imprisonment up to ten years, based on the forest law or a fine of up to €20,000 and/or imprisonment up to five years.

The public is also urged not to proceed with any activities that might spark a fire such as welding or use of any agricultural machinery that produces heat.