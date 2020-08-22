News Local Red alert for forest fires on Sunday

Red alert for forest fires on Sunday

The Forestry Department has issued a red alert for forest fires on Sunday.

It stressed that it is prohibited to light a fire without permission and to throw cigarette butts and lit matches in forests or at a distance of two kilometres from state forested areas.

Under the law, such offences are punishable with up to 10 years imprisonment and/or a €50,000 fine as per the Forest Law of 2012 and up to 5 years imprisonment and/or €20,000 fine as per the Law for the Prevention and Control of Fires in Rural Areas of 1988.

Fires are only allowed in the barbecue areas of designated picnic sites on mountainous regions.

The department appealed to the public to be extremely vigilant during their outings, avoiding actions or activities that might cause fires, such as the use of tools or farming equipment that emit heat, sparks or a flame, including an emery, oxygen welding and welding.

If you see smoke or fire anywhere, call 1407 or 112, the announcement concluded.

(File photo)

By Josephine Koumettou
Red alert for forest fires on Sunday

