“Red alert” for forest fire risk on Saturday

The Department of Forests has announced that the danger for forest fires on Saturday will be at “Red Alert” level, and asks the public to be very cautious, particularly during excursions, and refrain from any activities that may cause fire.

It is prohibited to light fire without permission. Offenders will be punished according to the Law for the Forests with up to 10 years imprisonment or a 50,000 Euros fine or both penalties and according to the law for Preventing Fires in Rural Areas with up to 5 years imprisonment or a 20,000 Euros fine or both penalties.