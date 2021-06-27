Red alert for causing forest fires

The Forestry Department issued a red alert for risk of fire on Sunday. It urged the public to refrain from activities that may cause fires and to cooperate with authorities.

Whoever sees smoke or fire inside or near forests should contact the nearest Forest Station or call the Forestry Department at 1407 or the Fire Service at 112.

Τhe public is reminded that lighting a fire without a permit is punishable with a fine and/or imprisonment, and that lighting a fire for cooking is only allowed in the specified areas at picnic sites. Lighting a fire without a permit is punishable with a fine up to €50,000.00 and/or imprisonment up to ten years, based on the forest law or a fine of up to €20.000 and/or imprisonment up to five years.

Yesterday a huge fire broke out in the village of Tala in Paphos. The Fire Department put the fire under control in the evening. The fire seems to have started from sparks from Electricity Authority cables but a thorough investigation will take place. Some houses were threatened from the fire and the authorities had to evacuate the residents. Later today the Paphos District Officer will visit the affected areas, following instructions by the Minister of Interior in order to assess the fire damage.