Recreation Center owners outside the Presidential Palace

The members of the Pancyprian Restaurants’ and Entertainments’ Owners Association (PASIKA) went outside the Presidential Palace this morning with black ribbons and banners staging a peaceful protest against the fact that the government keeps their businesses closed.

In a statement outside the Presidential Palace, PASIKA President Fanos Leventis said that the protest has two targets: First to highlight their problems due to the unfair treatment by the government all this time and on the other hand to raise the huge financial damages they have suffered that have endangered the survival of many members.

He pointed out that the branch has to open and never close again because they cannot last even another day closed. And if anyone violates the regulation, that person to be punished according to the violation. It is not fair, he noted, to victimize the whole industry for the behavior of just a few people.

