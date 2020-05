The recovery rate of Coronavirus patients in Cyprus stands at 63.7% as of May 24, according to new data released by the Health Ministry on Tuesday, slightly down compared to 64.4% recorded on May 21.

The sex distribution of cases remains 50-50 as does that of age groups: 69% of cases are aged 18-59, 25% are 60+ and a 6% is aged 17 and below.