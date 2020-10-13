Record number of new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday: 62

The Health Ministry announced 62 new COVID-19 cases on 13 October, out of 3,645 laboratory tests, taking confirmed infections to 2, 109.

The break-down of new patients follows:

22 through tracing (409 tests today)

Seven through private initiative (1,017 tests today)

Three from expatriates/passengers (1,137 tests today)

Three from public hospital labs (130 today)

Three from GP referrals and special patient groups (221 tests today)

Ten from public hospital labs (202 today)

One from samples taken from villages of Larnaca-Famagusta Districts

Additionally the following laboratory tests took place but no positive cases were found.

20 tests from students and teachers

12 tests from old people’s homes

31 tests from football clubs

In total, two patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital. Moreover, two patients remain intubated at the ICU of the Nicosia General Hospital and another three in the remaining hospitals.

