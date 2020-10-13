Record number of new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday: 62

The Health Ministry announced 62 new COVID-19 cases on 13 October, out of 3,645 laboratory tests, taking confirmed infections to 2, 109.
The break-down of new patients follows:
- 22 through tracing (409 tests today)
- Seven through private initiative (1,017 tests today)
- Three from expatriates/passengers (1,137 tests today)
- Three from public hospital labs (130 today)
- Three from GP referrals and special patient groups (221 tests today)
- Ten from public hospital labs (202 today)
- One from samples taken from villages of Larnaca-Famagusta Districts
Additionally the following laboratory tests took place but no positive cases were found.
- 20 tests from students and teachers
- 12 tests from old people’s homes
- 31 tests from football clubs
In total, two patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital. Moreover, two patients remain intubated at the ICU of the Nicosia General Hospital and another three in the remaining hospitals.
(philenews)