Record number of new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday: 93

The Health Ministry announced 93 new COVID-19 cases on 15 October, out of 3,877 laboratory tests, taking confirmed infections to 2, 274.
Additionally, the following laboratory tests took place
- 303 tests through tracing
- 1,386 tests through private initiative
- 1,156 tests from expatriates/passengers
- 151 tests from public hospital labs
- 59 tests from students and teachers
- 240 tests from villages in the Districts of Larnaca and Famagusta
- 165 tests from GP referrals and special patient groups
- 179 tests from old people’s homes
- 238 tests from football clubs
In total, five patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital. Moreover, two patients remain intubated at the ICU of the Nicosia General Hospital and another two in the remaining hospitals.
