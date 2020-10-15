Record number of new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday: 93

The Health Ministry announced 93 new COVID-19 cases on 15 October, out of 3,877 laboratory tests, taking confirmed infections to 2, 274.

Additionally, the following laboratory tests took place

303 tests through tracing

1,386 tests through private initiative

1,156 tests from expatriates/passengers

151 tests from public hospital labs

59 tests from students and teachers

240 tests from villages in the Districts of Larnaca and Famagusta

165 tests from GP referrals and special patient groups

179 tests from old people’s homes

238 tests from football clubs

In total, five patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital. Moreover, two patients remain intubated at the ICU of the Nicosia General Hospital and another two in the remaining hospitals.

(philenews)