Record number of 650 candidates running in May 30’s parliamentary elections

The number of candidates for Cyprus’ parliamentary elections on May 30 has reached a record high of 650 and could rise further by Wednesday – the official day of submitting interest.

The overall number of parliamentary seats is 56 and elections in Cyprus are held every five years.

Insiders told Philenews that preliminary data shows an overall of 15 combinations of candidates running for the districts of Nicosia, Limassol, Famagusta and Kyrenia.

In addition, 12 combinations are running for Larnaca seats and 13 for Paphos ones.

Moreover, three independent candidates are running in the district of Nicosia, two in Limassol district and one in Famagusta district.

In 2016, the total number of candidacies had not even reached 500.

It comes as a fact that the cost of the elections this year will also reach a record with mobile ballot boxes also included for the first time because of the coronavirus. This is estimated at around €3.6 million.

The final number of mobile ballot boxes will be clarified on Friday.