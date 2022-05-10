Record in Paphos: Three accidents at the same time in two roundabouts

The situation is Paphos regarding traffic accidents is getting worse and worse but fortunately most of the time these cause only material damage. However, almost on a daily basis there are accidents both in the city and in the regions of Paphos.

On Monday afternoon, however, was a new record for the Paphos Police since three accidents occurred at the same time in two roundabouts with a lot of traffic.

The authorities are now concerned given that renovation projects are taking place in main areas and as a result traffic problems get worse. For this reason Police patrols increase aiming to prevent the worse.