Record high number of 2023 Cyprus presidential election hopefuls

Presidential elections in Cyprus might still be15 months away but the number of candidates who have already expressed interest and those highly speculated to run is reaching a record high.

To start with, Nicosia human rights lawyer Achilleas Demetriades and Marios Eliades, also a lawyer, have made it public they are eyeing the country’s top position. Both are running as independents.

There is also right-wing ruling Disy chief Averof Neophytou, who, being the leader of the biggest party, is also interested but has not made his intentions known.

At the same time, Disy-affiliated Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides who has not expressed his interest publicly seems to have already begun his 2023 presidential elections campaign.

Former Disy-affiliated Minister of Health George Pamporides is also highly rumored to run as an anti-systemic candidate who does not hesitate to stand up to everyone. He maintains good relations with left-wing main opposition Akel party.

As for centre Diko – the third largest party in Cyprus – the only possible runner seems to be their leader Nicolas Papadopoulos who is flirting with both Disy and Akel.

But the name of Diko party MP Christiana Erotocritou is also heard as a possible runner, along with that of former diplomat and foreign Minister Erato Kozakou Marcoulli who seems to be favoured by Akel.

Akel – at least part of it – seem to be considering Demetriades as their possible runner but they keep their cards close to the chest for the time being.

Another highly rumoured potential runner is former Diko MP George Kolokasides, also a Nicosia lawyer, who broke ranks with his party some years ago.

The possible nomination of University of Cyprus rector Tassos Christofides and career diplomat and Cyprus problem chief negotiator Andreas Mavroyiannis is also highly rumoured.