Record-breaking May rain in Valencia triggers floods

The Spanish city of Valencia experienced a record-breaking downpour for the month of May on Tuesday (May 3) which triggered floods and caused chaos in the city’s transport system.

By 20:00 (18:00GMT), Valencia, which is on Spain’s eastern Mediterranean coast, registered 201.1 litres of rain per square metre over a span of 24 hours, the largest rainfall registered for the month of May since records began to be kept in 1871.

Local media reported tunnels had been closed and the metro system was also shut.

Torrential rain caused delays in highways and video footage showed cars submerged under water.

Valencia’s fire department reported it had carried out several rescue operations where people were trapped in their cars in heavily flooded areas.

With the rain showing no sign of abating, Spain’s wether agency AEMET designated a yellow alert for Wednesday (May 4).

