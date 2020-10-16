News Local Record 104 covid cases sparks emergency health meeting on Friday

Record 104 covid cases sparks emergency health meeting on Friday

Cyprus health authorities were alarmed late on Thursday after 11 extra coronavirus cases were reported in addition to an already record number of 93 reported in the afternoon.

The total of 104 is the Mediterranean island’s highest daily tally so far and prompted a new emergency meeting on Friday between Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou and the government’s advisory health committee.

At the same time, President Nicos Anastasiades who was in Brussels for the EU summit, took to Twitter to call on the public to strictly adhere to the measures in place.

Details on the 11 news cases which raised the number of confirmed infections to 3,888 are due on Friday.

As for the 93 ones, these were out of a total of 3,877 laboratory tests.

Specifically:

  • 303 tests through tracing
  • 1,386 tests through private initiative
  • 1,156 tests from expatriates/passengers
  • 151 tests from public hospital labs
  • 59 tests from students and teachers
  • 240 tests from villages in the Districts of Larnaca and Famagusta
  • 165 tests from GP referrals and special patient groups
  • 179 tests from old people’s homes
  • 238 tests from football clubs

 

By Annie Charalambous
