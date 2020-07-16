News World Reconnaissance plane crashes in eastern Turkey, 7 killed

Reconnaissance plane crashes in eastern Turkey, 7 killed

Seven Turkish security personnel were killed when a reconnaissance plane crashed in eastern Van province, state-owned Anadolu news agency quoted the interior minister as saying on Thursday.

Suleyman Soylu said the plane crashed on a mountain at an altitude of 2,200 feet (670 metres). The dead included the two pilots, Anadolu quoted him as saying.

Accident investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash, NTV said.

Broadcaster NTV quoted Soylu as saying that the last contact from the plane was received at 10.32 pm (1932 GMT) on Wednesday. The plane disappeared from radar 13 minutes later.

Turkish security forces have been fighting Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants in southeast Turkey in a conflict which has killed more than 40,000 people. The PKK took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984, waging an insurgency for autonomy in the largely Kurdish southeast.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleCyprus services sector welcomes Commission’s Apple decision
Next articleSupreme Court orders release of Syrian man on terrorists’ list

Top Stories

Local

Supreme Court orders release of Syrian man on terrorists’ list

Annie Charalambous -
The Supreme Court in Cyprus has ruled as illegal the 16-month-long detention of a Syrian national who is on a terrorists’ list and on...
Read more
World

Reconnaissance plane crashes in eastern Turkey, 7 killed

Annie Charalambous -
Seven Turkish security personnel were killed when a reconnaissance plane crashed in eastern Van province, state-owned Anadolu news agency quoted the interior minister as...
Read more
Local

Cyprus services sector welcomes Commission’s Apple decision

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus’ services sector has welcomed Wednesday’s decision by the second-highest EU court to rule against the European Commission in a 2016 claim for €14.3...
Read more
Local

Mostly fine weather, increased cloud in the mountains

Annie Charalambous -
Today will be mainly fine, while increased cloud will be observed locally in the mountains around midday and in the afternoon. Temperatures will remain above...
Read more
Local

Two new Covid-19 cases, one traveller, one contact

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Two people have tested positive for coronavirus, one of them a traveller who came from Romania and the second a contact of a previously...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Halloumi cheese fingers

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 2 1/2 tablespoon olive oil 175g (6 oz) halloumi cheese, cut into sticks 1 dessertspoon lemon juice 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano freshly ground black pepper to taste Method Prep:5min ›...
Read more
Local Food

Koupes (cracked wheat pies) with mushrooms

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: For the dough: 1½ cup bulgur wheat 2 cups water 1 tsp. salt For the filling: 250gr. mushrooms, finely chopped ½ cup of olive oil 2 big onions, coarsely chopped 1...
Read more
Local Food

Fried zucchini balls with halloumi

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 6 medium zucchinis (approximately 1kg) 1 small onion, grated 1 large halloumi (about 250gr.), grated ½ cup simple flour 2 tsps. fine lemon zest 2 big eggs 1 tbsp. fresh...
Read more
Local Food

Rocket salad

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 4 cups rocket leaves, rinsed and dried 1 cup cherry tomatoes 1 cup pomegranate seeds 1 red bell pepper ½ cup croutons 2-3 light cheese slices (grated) salt ½ of a...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Belgium holds off on further easing steps as COVID cases turn higher

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Belgium postponed a further easing of rules on social gatherings on Wednesday after an uptick in the number of coronavirus infections, and the prime...
Read more
World

Prince William calls for end of illegal wildlife trade amid coronavirus crisis

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Britain's Prince William called for the illegal wildlife trade to come to an end, saying that the coronavirus pandemic had helped highlight the dangers...
Read more
World

Poetic justice? Toppled slaver’s statue replaced by one of Black protester in UK

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  A sculpture of a Black protester with her fist raised in the air has been erected in a stealthy night-time operation in place of...
Read more
World

Fearing autumn COVID wave, EU urges earlier, broader flu vaccination

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The European Union executive urged member states on Wednesday to launch earlier and broader vaccination campaigns against flu this year to reduce the risk...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros