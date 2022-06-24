Recommendations by Health Ministry due to increase of Covid cases

The Health Ministry proceeded with some recommendations to the public due to the increase of confirmed cases both in Cyprus and in other European countries.

In an announcement, the Ministry reminded that all citizens must continue respecting the self-protection measures distancing, washing hands) and also recommend the use of protective mask in areas with many people (concerts, christenings, weddings, parties, and so forth), for people belonging to vulnerable groups and people who come in contact with high-risk citizens.

It is also reminded that confirmed cases must remain in isolated for at least 7 days. They can be released on the 5th day if they test negative to a PCR test. Close contacts must be registered and follow the Health Ministry’s instructions.