Recital: Kyros Patsalides & Vasilios Avraam at the Shoe Factory on April 29

The partnership of a singer with a guitarist in recital is in itself a unique event that is rarely encountered in our times. The Nicosia audience will have the opportunity to enjoy such a special collaboration, on April 29 at The Shoe Factory, where the internationally renowned Cypriot baritone, Kyros Patsalides will join forces with the talented Cypriot guitarist Vasilios Avraam.

The programme is centred around songs composed by Franz Schubert and W.A. Mozart, which have been adapted for voice and guitar by the 19th century guitarist Napoléon Coste and the legendary 20th century Austrian guitarist Karl Scheit. The recital is organised by the 16th International Guitar Festival EGTA – Cyprus, in collaboration with the Pharos Arts Foundation, and it is kindly supported by the Embassy of Austria in Cyprus.

As part of the 16th International Guitar Festival EGTA – Cyprus

The recital is kindly supported by Austrian Embassy, Nicosia

When Friday, April 29 at 8:30 pm

Where The Shoe Factory

Location

Info +357 22 663871