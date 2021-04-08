NewsLocalRecipient of Minimum Guaranteed Income sent to jail for civil debts

Recipient of Minimum Guaranteed Income sent to jail for civil debts

A person from Limassol, who receives the Minimum Guaranteed Income allowance was sent to prison because he was unable to pay his debts to the state and to lawyers.

He was finally released after the efforts of the Union of Protecting the Rights of Imprisoned and Released People.

The 47-year-old man had arrest warrants pending against him amounting to 17,000 euros.

Despite the fact that his only income is the Minimum Guaranteed allowance and that he has heart problems he ended up in jail because he was unable to fulfill his obligations.

The Union of Protecting the Rights of Imprisoned and Released People paid the 500 needed for the man’s release and made arrangements so that he will pay 50 euros a month to pay off his debts.

 

By gavriella
Previous articleFour new cases of sexual harassment/abuse to the Legal Service
Next articleDriver parked at a place for people with disabilities and objected to the fine

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros