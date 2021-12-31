Recent rainfall in Cyprus exceeds levels by 170-180% for December

The rain that fell in several areas in Cyprus, has exceeded 170-180% of the rainfall for the month if the cumulative amount is taken into consideration, Director of the Meteorological Service Kleanthis Nikolaidis told CNA on Friday.

He said that as the weather changed, the warning which the Meteorological Office had issued changed for 1700 on Thursday to 1600 on Friday from yellow to amber level.

It is expected, he said, that rain will continue locally in some areas, adding that in Troodos the rain did not stop throughout the day and night. Some areas, he told CNA, have achieved the normal rainfall for December in a mere 24 hours and if the rainfall is taken into account in the cumulative amount, then it might exceed 170-180% of the monthly rainfall.

Nicolaides also said that the weather will improve markedly by afternoon and will become clear towards New Year’s eve.

He also said that during the weekend, there will be passing clouds with the possibility of isolated rain. Next week, from Monday until Wednesday, the weather will be clear with some passing clouds. “Temperatures will be somewhat low due to the low cloud but will range at normal levels for the season”, he added.