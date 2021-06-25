NewsLocalRecent Covid admissions in hospital refer to people younger than 40

Recent Covid admissions in hospital refer to people younger than 40

OKYPY spokesman Charilaou said that even though the situation in the organization’s hospitals is clearly much better than before, there has recently been a small increase in the number of admissions and this is directly related to the increase of the number of confirmed cases. He also noted that what has been noticed is the fact that the majority of people who are in severe conditions are now younger, less than 40.

He added that the average age of the Covid patients is now 54-55 noting that this is natural since older people have now been vaccinated.

He also pointed out that due to the Indian variant of the virus they expect an increase in the number of Covid patients, and if needed more beds will become available.

By gavriella
Previous articleCrowding and tension at vaccination center in Larnaca
Next articleHealth Ministry concerned about concealment of Covid contacts

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros