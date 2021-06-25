Recent Covid admissions in hospital refer to people younger than 40

OKYPY spokesman Charilaou said that even though the situation in the organization’s hospitals is clearly much better than before, there has recently been a small increase in the number of admissions and this is directly related to the increase of the number of confirmed cases. He also noted that what has been noticed is the fact that the majority of people who are in severe conditions are now younger, less than 40.

He added that the average age of the Covid patients is now 54-55 noting that this is natural since older people have now been vaccinated.

He also pointed out that due to the Indian variant of the virus they expect an increase in the number of Covid patients, and if needed more beds will become available.