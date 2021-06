The Cyprus Medical Devices Authority would like to inform the public regarding recall notification by Philips to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound abatement foam component in certain sleep and respiratory care devices CPAP and Bi-Level PAP.

The relevant recall can be found at the link of FSN Philips Respironics.

Patients who have the said devices must contact their doctors or provider and record their device to the website of Philips.