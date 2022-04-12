NewsLocalReadjustment Plan on Restrictions against COVID-19, as of 11 April 2022

Readjustment Plan on Restrictions against COVID-19, as of 11 April 2022

Date of application of the Readjustment plan: 11 April 2022

 

 

 

 

 

*SafePass required for spaces over 100 m²

HIGH RISK:

  • Entertainment establishments, music and dance venues serving more than 150 people (1 person per 1.5 m²)
  • Catering establishments (restaurants, taverns, cafes, pubs, snack-bars, bars, coffee shops) serving more than 150 people with a dance floor (1 person per 1.5 m²)
  • Events, including weddings and christenings in catering establishments and reception venues serving more than 150 people (1 person per 1.5 m², with maximum 500 persons)
  • Visits to senior people’s homes, closed structures, if the management of the establishment so permits
  • *Visits to public and private hospitals

AVERAGE RISK:

  • Entertainment establishments, music and dance venues serving less than 150 people (1 person per 1.5 m²)
  • Catering establishments (restaurants, taverns, cafes, pubs, snack-bars, bars, coffee shops) serving more than 150 people without a dance floor, or serving less than 150 people with or without a dance floor (1 person per 1.5 m²)
  • Events, including weddings and christenings in catering establishments serving less than 150 people (1 person per 1.5 m²)
  • Hotels, tourist accommodation places
  • Stadiums (70% capacity)
  • Places of worship (70% capacity)
  • Gyms (1 person per 4 m²)
  • Casinos (70% capacity)
  • Barbershops, hair salons, beauty and tattoo centres (1 person per 4 m²)
  • Public transport
  • Holding conferences and trade fairs (70% capacity)

LOW RISK:

  • Theatres, amphitheatres, cinemas, performance spaces (100% capacity)
  • Schools
  • Higher Education Institutions
  • Gaming and betting establishments (1 person per 4 m²)
  • Playgrounds, theme parks (1 person per 4 m²)
  • Retail trade (1 person per 4 m²)
  • Shopping malls (1 person per 4 m²)
  • Examination places
PERSONS WITHOUT VACCINATION HISTORY, OR WHO HAVE COMPLETED THEIR VACCINATION SCHEME AND THE PERIOD OF 7 MONTHS HAS ELAPSED, OR HOLD A CERTIFICATE OF RECOVERY AND THE 90-DAY PERIOD HAS ELAPSED: Rapid test: 24 hours or PCR test: 48 hours

 

(for persons 6-17 years old the obligation is for a 72-hour Rapid or PCR test)          

 

*Visit to hospitals, over 6 years old: 24 hours Rapid test or 24 hour PCR test        

 Rapid test: 48 hours or PCR test: 72 hours    

 

(for persons 6-17 years old the obligation is for a 72-hour Rapid or PCR test)

 Rapid test: 72 hours or PCR test: 72 hours    

 

(for persons 6-17 years old the obligation is for a 72-hour Rapid or PCR test)

 

(for Primary or Secondary Education, the obligation is for Rapid or PCR test twice a week)
PERSONS WHO HAVE RECEIVED THE THIRD DOSE OF VACCINE, OR HAVE RECEIVED TWO DOSES FOR TWO-DOSE VACCINES, OR ONE DOSE FOR THE JJ VACCINE AND THE PERIOD OF 7 MONTHS HAS NOT ELAPSED, OR HOLD A CERTIFICATE OF RECOVERY AND THE PERIOD OF 90 DAYS HAS NOT ELAPSED: Rapid test: 48 hours or PCR test: 72 hours   

*Visit to hospitals, over 6 years old: 24 hours Rapid test or 24 hour PCR test

                                       

(for persons 6-17 years old the obligation is for a 72-hour Rapid or PCR test)

 Demonstration of a valid certificate of Vaccination or Recovery Demonstration of a valid certificate of Vaccination or Recovery                                               
 PLACES WHERE THE DEMONSTRATION OF A SAFE PASS IS NOT REQUIRED (regardless of m²)

(1 person per 4 m²)

–          Supermarkets

–          Grocery stores

–          Butcher shops

–          Fruit markets

–          Fish markets

–          Pharmacies

–          Businesses/organizations, Public Sector Departments/Services which provide services to the public

–          Take Away services

–          Archaeological sites, museums, historical spaces, art galleries

–          Bakeries

–          Banks

–          Kiosks, mini markets

–          Open air markets, Flea markets, Festivals
SAFEPASS CONDITIONS FOR WORKPLACES:  EMPLOYEES IN HOSPITALS, MEDICAL CENTRES, MEDICAL OFFICES AND REHABILITATION CENTRES

EMPLOYEES IN SENIOR PEOPLE’S HOMES AND CLOSED STRUCTURES:
PERSONS WITHOUT VACCINATION HISTORY, OR WHO HAVE COMPLETED THEIR VACCINATION SCHEME AND THE PERIOD OF 7 MONTHS HAS ELAPSED, OR HOLD A CERTIFICATE OF RECOVERY AND THE 90-DAY PERIOD HAS ELAPSED: Rapid test: 48 hours or PCR test: 72 hours    

 

 Rapid test: 24 hours or PCR test: 48 hours
PERSONS IN POSSESSION OF A VALID VACCINATION OR RECOVERY CERTIFICATE: No obligation Rapid test: 72 hours or PCR test: 72 hours

Important clarifications:

  • Persons who cannot be vaccinated due to medical reasons, and hold a medical certificate issued by the Ministry of Health, the obligation is for a 72-hour Rapid or PCR test.
  • The check of persons with a valid vaccination or recovery certificate in the areas of high risk shall be carried out as follows: a) the vaccination or recovery certificate will be checked through the CovScan Cyprus application and b) then the negative test (Rapid or PCR) will be presented in printed form or in a written text message.
