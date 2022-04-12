Readjustment Plan on Restrictions against COVID-19, as of 11 April 2022

*SafePass required for spaces over 100 m²

Date of application of the Readjustment plan: 11 April 2022

PERSONS WITHOUT VACCINATION HISTORY, OR WHO HAVE COMPLETED THEIR VACCINATION SCHEME AND THE PERIOD OF 7 MONTHS HAS ELAPSED, OR HOLD A CERTIFICATE OF RECOVERY AND THE 90-DAY PERIOD HAS ELAPSED:

Rapid test: 24 hours or PCR test: 48 hours (for persons 6-17 years old the obligation is for a 72-hour Rapid or PCR test) *Visit to hospitals, over 6 years old: 24 hours Rapid test or 24 hour PCR test

Rapid test: 48 hours or PCR test: 72 hours (for persons 6-17 years old the obligation is for a 72-hour Rapid or PCR test)