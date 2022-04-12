Readjustment Plan on Restrictions against COVID-19, as of 11 April 2022

|
Date of application of the Readjustment plan: 11 April 2022
*SafePass required for spaces over 100 m²
|
HIGH RISK:
|
AVERAGE RISK:
|
LOW RISK:
|PERSONS WITHOUT VACCINATION HISTORY, OR WHO HAVE COMPLETED THEIR VACCINATION SCHEME AND THE PERIOD OF 7 MONTHS HAS ELAPSED, OR HOLD A CERTIFICATE OF RECOVERY AND THE 90-DAY PERIOD HAS ELAPSED:
|Rapid test: 24 hours or PCR test: 48 hours
(for persons 6-17 years old the obligation is for a 72-hour Rapid or PCR test)
*Visit to hospitals, over 6 years old: 24 hours Rapid test or 24 hour PCR test
|Rapid test: 48 hours or PCR test: 72 hours
(for persons 6-17 years old the obligation is for a 72-hour Rapid or PCR test)
|Rapid test: 72 hours or PCR test: 72 hours
(for persons 6-17 years old the obligation is for a 72-hour Rapid or PCR test)
(for Primary or Secondary Education, the obligation is for Rapid or PCR test twice a week)
|PERSONS WHO HAVE RECEIVED THE THIRD DOSE OF VACCINE, OR HAVE RECEIVED TWO DOSES FOR TWO-DOSE VACCINES, OR ONE DOSE FOR THE JJ VACCINE AND THE PERIOD OF 7 MONTHS HAS NOT ELAPSED, OR HOLD A CERTIFICATE OF RECOVERY AND THE PERIOD OF 90 DAYS HAS NOT ELAPSED:
|Rapid test: 48 hours or PCR test: 72 hours
*Visit to hospitals, over 6 years old: 24 hours Rapid test or 24 hour PCR test
(for persons 6-17 years old the obligation is for a 72-hour Rapid or PCR test)
|Demonstration of a valid certificate of Vaccination or Recovery
|Demonstration of a valid certificate of Vaccination or Recovery
| PLACES WHERE THE DEMONSTRATION OF A SAFE PASS IS NOT REQUIRED (regardless of m²)
(1 person per 4 m²)
– Supermarkets
– Grocery stores
– Butcher shops
– Fruit markets
– Fish markets
– Pharmacies
– Businesses/organizations, Public Sector Departments/Services which provide services to the public
– Take Away services
– Archaeological sites, museums, historical spaces, art galleries
– Bakeries
– Banks
– Kiosks, mini markets
– Open air markets, Flea markets, Festivals
|SAFEPASS CONDITIONS FOR WORKPLACES:
|EMPLOYEES IN HOSPITALS, MEDICAL CENTRES, MEDICAL OFFICES AND REHABILITATION CENTRES
|
EMPLOYEES IN SENIOR PEOPLE’S HOMES AND CLOSED STRUCTURES:
|PERSONS WITHOUT VACCINATION HISTORY, OR WHO HAVE COMPLETED THEIR VACCINATION SCHEME AND THE PERIOD OF 7 MONTHS HAS ELAPSED, OR HOLD A CERTIFICATE OF RECOVERY AND THE 90-DAY PERIOD HAS ELAPSED:
|Rapid test: 48 hours or PCR test: 72 hours
|Rapid test: 24 hours or PCR test: 48 hours
|PERSONS IN POSSESSION OF A VALID VACCINATION OR RECOVERY CERTIFICATE:
|No obligation
|Rapid test: 72 hours or PCR test: 72 hours
Important clarifications:
- Persons who cannot be vaccinated due to medical reasons, and hold a medical certificate issued by the Ministry of Health, the obligation is for a 72-hour Rapid or PCR test.
- The check of persons with a valid vaccination or recovery certificate in the areas of high risk shall be carried out as follows: a) the vaccination or recovery certificate will be checked through the CovScan Cyprus application and b) then the negative test (Rapid or PCR) will be presented in printed form or in a written text message.
- (PIO)