Readjustment of Safepass provisions under review, not total Covid restrictions lifting

Health experts advising the government on Covid-19 believe readjustment of Safepass provisions and not total lifting of restrictions should be the case in Cyprus – for now, according to Philenews.

And this is what they will advise Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas next week when they are due to meet to review the epidemiological state of play in the Mediterranean island.

“A number of scientists have been saying for a long time that the laboratory testing strategy needs to be readjusted with fewer and more targeted tests,” said Christos Tsioutis who heads the scientific advising team.

“We have to be ready for the results we will have because the more targeted the tests are the more specific the data will be and we will definitely see an increase in the percentage of positivity,” he added.

Focus now is still on admission in public hospitals where the last 24 hours have seen an increase in the number of coronavirus patients.

It is inevitable when a large number of new cases in the community is recorded to also see an increase in the number of hospitalizations, he also said.