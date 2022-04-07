Reactions to Limassol Municipality’s proposal about new museum

More and more reactions are expressed against the proposal of the Limassol Municipality to create a new Archaeological Museum in the sea, in the area of Aktaia Odos.

Following an announcement by the Ecologists, it seems that the Cyprus Scientific and Technical Chamber (ETEK) supports the same view and has already sent a letter to the Transport Minister and the Limassol Mayor on the issue.

In the letter ETEK noted that for such a project a public dialogue has to take place and that ETEK, as the technical advisor of the State, should be part of these talks. ETEK also pointed out the need for correct planning and scientific approach, as well as for studies for the viability of the project and its impact.