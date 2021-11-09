Reactions force milk industries not to increase milk prices

The big mobilization of consumers, supermarkets but also officials led milk industries to have second thoughts and not proceed with a 3% increase to the price of milk, as scheduled.

An official of the Consumers Association noted that any increase to the price of milk could not be justified. He noted that the government’s support to producers but also the fact that the price of electricity is at the same level as last year, lead to the conclusion that the increase is not justified.

He described the milk industry as an oligopoly and explained that if deemed necessary, the state can set a price cap.