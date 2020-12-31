Reactions about new decree on schools

The Education Ministry’s decision about the way schools will re-open after the holidays, based on the relevant decree issued by the Health Ministry, has caused reactions.

Teachers are very skeptical about the fact that they are exempted from distant working, which is provided for the remaining public service.

At the same time, teachers are expressing fears about the Ministry’s insistence to have exams every four months. The president of the teachers’ trade union said that teachers, parents and students want the said evaluation postponed. At the same time he stressed the need for rapid tests in schools, as well as for teachers to have priority in vaccinations.

(philenews)