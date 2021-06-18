Reaching ‘Herd Immunity’ in Cyprus unlikely, coronavirus health experts say

Reaching ‘Herd Immunity’ is unlikely with widely circulating coronavirus variants here to stay, health experts warn as persistent hesitancy about vaccines prevails in Cyprus.

Christos Petrou, scientific advisor on vaccines of the Health Ministry and Constantinos Tsioutis, who heads the committee of coronavirus experts, also told Philenews that vaccinating the most vulnerable may be enough to restore normalcy.

Early in the pandemic, the term “herd immunity” came to signify the endgame but it seems this is not the case, Tsioutis said.

However, the conclusion is that rather than making a long-promised exit the virus will most likely become a manageable threat.

One that will continue to circulate for years to come, still causing hospitalizations and deaths but in much smaller numbers.

Petrou went a step further saying “the pandemic will not end from one day to another because we some 70% of the population of Cyprus had been vaccinated.”

“Most of the planet should get vaccinated so as to develop a strong social shield…the goal is to stop the transmission and to reduce variants.”