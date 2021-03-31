Things to doActivitiesRCE Championship Round 1 on Sunday, April 4

RCE Championship Round 1 on Sunday, April 4

RCE Championship 2021 Round 1 – 1/8 Scale Nitro and Electric Buggy Race

May be an image of outdoors

May be an image of outdoors

May be an image of outdoors

May be an image of outdoors

Where Dirt Paradise, Nisou village, Nicosia

When Sunday, April 4 at 8am

Location

Facebook

Tel 99 429444

Price: Free 

By Lisa Liberti
Previous articleYellow warning for thunderstorms

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros