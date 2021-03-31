Things to doActivitiesRCE Championship Round 1 on Sunday, April 4 RCE Championship Round 1 on Sunday, April 4 13 mins ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Viber RCE Championship 2021 Round 1 – 1/8 Scale Nitro and Electric Buggy Race Where Dirt Paradise, Nisou village, Nicosia When Sunday, April 4 at 8am Location Facebook Tel 99 429444 Price: Free By Lisa Liberti Previous articleYellow warning for thunderstorms Top Stories Activities RCE Championship Round 1 on Sunday, April 4 Local Yellow warning for thunderstorms Local Where to get a rapid test on Thursday, 1 April Economy Cabinet approves €250 mln supplementary budget to deal with pandemic Local Vaccination Portal to open for people 64 and over Taste Local Food To Ouzeri: scent of sea and happiness Sweets NYT legendary plum, berries or apricot cake (recipe) Eat & Drink MASA: tasty sandwiches, fragrant coffee and more! Eat & Drink All about halloumi RELATED ARTICLES Natural trails of Cyprus. Part III. Xyliatos – Adelfoi Forest Introduction to Competitive Tennis Strategy in Nicosia on Sunday, March 28 Natural trails of Cyprus. Part II. Vouni Panagias Natural trails of Cyprus. Part I. Livadi