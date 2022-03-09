RCB Bank supports the Relief efforts of the Red Cross for the Victims of the War

RCB Bank has proceed with a donation of 50,000 Euros to the Cyprus Red Cross Society (CRCS) in support of the Red Cross’ strenuous relief and humanitarian efforts on the ground for all those affected by the war.

RCB Bank took the opportunity to thank the Cyprus Red Cross Society and through them the Red Cross at large for their selfless action and admirable work.

RCB Bank already stated that it condemns war and violence in all its form and has called for a peaceful solution the soonest possible. Given the gravity of the situation however, words do not suffice and therefore the Bank proceeded with the said donation so that the tangible assistance that the Red Cross provides to all those affected can be enhanced.

In a letter the First Vice – President of CRCS Ms. Leda Koursoumba thanked RCB Bank for their generosity which has made it possible to help those affected by the conflict and noted that the donation will be used to strengthen their relief efforts to alleviate human suffering and provide vital humanitarian assistance to all those affected by the armed conflict.