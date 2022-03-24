RCB Bank has been transformed into regulated asset management company

RCB Bank Ltd on Thursday announced their decision to transform the Bank into a regulated asset management company shifting away from banking operations. These will be phased out.

A press release also said that although RCB has been, and remains abundant in liquidity and capital, the on-going and extremely volatile geopolitical situation requires it to transform and adopt a new strategy.

“Phasing out banking operations while at the same time ensuring that the best interests of our clients are secured is the new strategy,” it also said.

“Subsequently, after the bank completes its shift away from accepting deposits and granting loans, it plans to transform into a regulated asset management company, given the substantial assets on its balance sheet,” it added.

During this transformation process, RCB Bank will continue to service its existing clients and process all requests for payments or deposit transfers to accounts with other banks, meeting any current obligations.

Starting from Thursday and in agreement with the ECB Banking Supervision RCB BaNK will cease from entering into new business with clients with respect to both deposits and/or loans, it said.

The Bank will follow a specific timeline and process for winding down existing client relationships, it added.

For accurate implementation of this process, as well as for greater confidence of our clients that all obligations to them will be paid in full, RCB Bank agreed with the ECB Banking Supervision that it is appropriate to appoint a special Auditors’ Firm.

Together with the management of the bank, the firm will additionally control the process of the bank completing its settlements with depositors, ensuring the smooth conclusion of the deposit relationships.

The Supervisors have decided that a professional team from a reputable audit firm, specifically Deloitte, will have this role.

The Board of Directors and the management will of course continue to perform their duties as usual, shall organize the process of the repayment of funds to customers and steer the transformation of the bank.

“It must be underlined that in accordance with RCB’s core values of trust, responsibility and excellence, the Bank will proceed with the full repayment of all its obligations towards its clients and continue focused on the management of the remaining assets.

“As recently announced, RCB has already negotiated the partial sale of its loan assets amounting to 556 million EUR. This action together with the existing high levels of liquidity enables RCB to fully meet its obligations to its clients and retain sufficient liquid assets for further operations after its transformation into an asset management company.”