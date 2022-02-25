RCB Bank announces change in the shareholding Structure

RCB Bank announces a change in its shareholding structure.

“On February 24th 2022, a 46,29% stake in the share capital of RCB Bank held by VTB Bank (PJSC) was acquired by the other current, Cypriot shareholders of the Bank who represent the Management”, a press release says.

According to the press release, further to this development and subject to the consent of the Regulators, the shareholding structure of RCB Bank Ltd comprises only of private, Cypriot shareholders from the management of the Bank.

(CNA)