Rare stolen books worth millions recovered from under Romanian house

About 200 rare books stolen from the UK were found under a house in Romania on Wednesday following a police raid.

The books, said to be worth £2.5million ($3.5million), were discovered in bags hidden in a secret compartment under a house in Neamt county in Romania’s north east, more than three years after they were stolen from a London warehouse.

The discovery follows police raids of 45 addresses across the UK, Italy and Romania.

Thirteen suspects, identified as belonging to a Romanian organised crime network, have been arrested, said London’s Metropolitan Police in a statement.

The books were stolen in January 2017 by thieves cutting a hole in the roof of a postal transit warehouse in Feltham, where they were being stored before being shipped to the US for an auction, police said.

The “irreplaceable” collection contains 17th century works by Italian astronomer Galileo, English scientist Sir Isaac Newton and 18th century Spanish painter Francisco Goya.

(Reuters)