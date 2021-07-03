NewsLocalRapid tests stop at Eptagonia and Pyrgos Limassol due to fires evacuation

Rapid tests stop at Eptagonia and Pyrgos Limassol due to fires evacuation

 

The health ministry has stopped rapid rests in the Eptagonia and Pyrgos Limassol, as fires burning out of control have led to the evacuation of these areas.

 

 

By Constantinos Tsintas
