Rapid tests in Latsia due to increased number of confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Municipality of Latsia expressed concern due to the fact that confirmed cases of COVID-19 have appeared both at the Lyceum of the area and at a regional Old People’s home. There have been 15 confirmed cases at the Lyceum and nine among the residents of the Old People’s home.

The principal of the Lyceum said that after the confirmed cases were found, more than 150 students were placed in self-isolation, and are being taught by distant learning, while the rest of the classes continue normally.

Latsia Mayor Christos Pittaras told Active private radio that he has contacted the Health Ministry and as of tomorrow, there will be rapid tests in the area to contain the spreading of the pandemic.

The Mayor expressed hope that due to the immediate reaction things will be OK.

(philenews/Active)

By gavriella
