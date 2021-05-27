Rapid tests forged documents probe to reach the Customs Department

Police investigations into the offices of an importing company that allegedly forged documents for a tender involving €1.2 million rapid tests will expand to also include the Customs Department.

This is what Philenews reported on Thursday citing insiders who also said the case is viewed as of utmost importance since it touches the sensitive issue of public health.

“Accompanying documents must have been submitted before the Customs Department and at some stage these will be compared with those registered in the electronic system of the awarded company’s tender bid,” one said.

“The comparison of the documents will show whether everything was done properly or whether they were falsified in order to introduce an unapproved type of rapid tests,” added the insider.

The state is giving a battle to contain the pandemic’s spread and if inappropriate rapid tests were to be carried out then consequences would be grave, the same insider also said.

The case involves one of the companies that won the health ministry’s tender for the provision of rapid tests, which allegedly attempted to deliver 1.2 rapid test kits worth €1.8 million that did not comply with EU specifications.

The delivery was not accepted or paid for by the ministry, and the medical equipment authority was notified so that the rapid tests in question could be suspended from use.