Rapid tests for people returning to work; where to get rapid tests 1- 7 February

Free national program of antigen rapid tests will take place as of Tuesday 2 February for people going back to work 8 February.

According to the relaxation of measures, as of Monday 8 February, teachers, of Elementary and third grade students, the staff of museums and archeological sites as well as the personnel, meaning around 80,000 people will go back to work.

So, in order to test all these people they will have to go to testing points in alphabetic order:

Date Last Name
Tuesday, 2 February A – D
Wednesday, 3 February E – I
Thursday, 4 February J – M
Friday, 5 February N – R
Saturday, 6 February S – V
Sunday, 7 February W – Z

 

Where to get antigen rapid tests 1-7 February:

LIMASSOL

Church of Agios Ioannis Eleimon, Limassol 08:30-18:00

TEPAK Building, Agia Zoni 08:30-18:00

Cultural Center Mesa Gitonia 08:30-18:00

Apostles Petros and Pavlos and Artemios Church, Kapsalos 08:30-18:00

Church of Panagia Evangelistria, Kato Polemidia 08:30-18:00

Church of Panagia Chrysopolitissa, Ypsonas 08:30-18:00

Holy church of Agia Barbara, Zakaki 08:30-18:00

Cultural Center Germasoyia Municipality 08:30-18:00

Church Apostle Louka, Agios Athanasios 08:30-18:00

“Kouris” athletic club, Erimi 08:30-18:00

Municipal Council Trimiklini 08:30-18:00

Church Agiou Stylianou, Linopetra 08:30-18:00

Multi-purpose center Pyrgos Limassol 08:30-18:00

LARNACA           

Cultural Center Agios Georgios Kontos, Larnaca 08:30-18:00

Municipal Theater, Larnaca 08:30-18:00

Church Apostle Varnavas (Krasia area), Larnaca 08:30-18:00

Hall of Spiritual Center “Agios Savvas”, Livadia 08:30-18:00

Municipal amphitheater, Dromolaxia 08:30-18:00

“Omonoia Aradippou” sports club, Aradippou 08:30-18:00

Old Supermarket building, Xylotympou 08.30-13:00

Municipal Council Ormidia 13:30-18:00

Municipal Council, Skarinou 08.30-13:00

Municipal medical center Kornos 13:30-18:00

Closed sport hall Athienou 13:30-18:00

Old Municipal Council Oroklini 08:30-13:00

NICOSIA

International State Fair (East entrance) 08:30-18:00

Church Agios Pavlos, Agios Pavlos 08:30-18:00

Church Agios Dimitrios, Acropolis 08:30-18:00

Church of Apostle Andreas, Aglandjia 08:30-18:00

Church of Panagia Evangelistria, Pallouriotissa 08:30-18:00

Church Agios Georgios, Latsia 08:30-18:00

Church of Agia Paraskevi, Lakatamia 08:30-18:00

Church Agia Sofia, Strovolos 08:30-18:00

Church Agios Vasilios, Strovolos 08:30-18:00

Church Agios Georgios Deftera 08:30-18:00

Church Apostolos Varnavas, Kokkinotrimithia 08:30-18:00

Health Center of Idalion 08:30-18:00

Municipal Council, Peristerona 08:30-18:00

“Triptolemos” Club, Evrychou 08:30-18:00

PAPHOS

Church Apostle Pavlos and Varnavas, Paphos 08:30-18:00

Former residence of district officer Paphos 08:30-18:00

Church Apostle Andreas Polis Chrysochous 08:30-13:00

Multipurpose hall Municipal Council Emba 14:00-18:00

Municipal medical center Timi 08:30-13:00

Church Agia Paraskevi Geroskipou 13:30-18:00

FAMAGUSTA

Spiritual Center of Metropolitan Church of Paralimni 08:30-16:00

“Onisilos” sports club, Sotira 08:30-13:00

Church Agia Napa, Agia Napa 13:30-18:00

Old People’s club, Avgorou 08:30-13:00

Nationalist clubs of Liopetri 13:30-18:00

Municipal Council of Frenaros 08:30-13:00

Center for Adults Derynia 13:30-18:00

 

By gavriella
