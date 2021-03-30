NewsLocalRapid tests for high school students

Rapid tests for high school students

In light of the proposal of the Ministers of Health and Education to the Council of Ministers for re-opening of High Schools and the return of the students on 2 April, the Education Ministry is calling on the parents or guardians of the students to make sure their children undergo a rapid test, either free at the specific points operating in all districts or at an approved private laboratory at their own expenses.

Within this framework, the rapid test points all over Cyprus give priority to students so that they are served quickly.

