Rapid tests as SafePass not on the cards for university students’ return to class

The Health Ministry is ready to exclude the presentation of a negative Covid-19 rapid test as a SafePass if and when university students return to class in September when the new academic year begins.

This is what Philenews reported on Tuesday, adding that it is likely that only a vaccination card and a negative molecular test (PCR) will allow them entry to classes.

And that this is an issue to be discussed among health experts and ministry officers who will prepare a proposal to go before the Cabinet for approval soon.

Health protocols now only allow 50% capacity in lecture rooms of universities all across Cyprus.

The prevailing scenario is to increase the capacity to 80% of university halls.

But the entrance will be allowed only to people who are vaccinated or have a negative result in PCR and not in a rapid test.

This is despite the fact that the Senate of each University recently decided the physical presence return with a SafePass which also includes rapid tests.