Rapid testing units on Sunday February 6

Based on the decisions of the Council of Ministers, and aiming at the suppression of the dispersion of the virus SARS-CoV-2, in places where SafePass is required, individuals aged 6 and above must hold one of the following:

  1. Certificate of full vaccination.
  2. Proof that they have been infected with COVID-19 during the last three months.
  3. Certificate of a negative rapid antigen test, valid for 7 days, for individuals aged 6-11 years old.
  4. Certificate of a negative PCR or rapid antigen test, valid for 72 hours, for individuals aged 12-17 years old.
  5. Certificate of a negative PCR test, valid for 72 hours, or rapid antigen test, valid for 48 hours, for individuals aged 18 and over, and at least one dose of the vaccine where required by Decree.

According to the Ministerial Decision, only the following groups of citizens may be served through the mobile rapid antigen testing units:

  • Minors up to 17 years old. It is understood that children aged 12-17 who do not have the consent of their parents/legal guardians for vaccination may carry out a rapid test free of charge through the programme of the Ministry of Health.
  • Persons aged 18 years or over who cannot be vaccinated, provided they possess a medical certificate, and after their request has been examined by the Cyprus Medical Association and the Ministry of Health and has been approved. The approval must be presented to the testing unit. Pregnant women fall in this category, provided they possess a relevant approval from the ad hoc committee of the Cyprus Medical Association.
  • Persons who have been vaccinated with the 1st dose of the vaccine, only for the period required between the 1st and 2nd dose of the vaccine. For verification purposes the Vaccination Card must be presented.
  • Persons who have completed their vaccination scheme and the period of 7 months has elapsed without receiving the booster dose, until further notice. For verification purposes the Vaccination Card must be presented.
  • Persons who received the booster dose of the vaccine, but wish to take tests for health monitoring purposes or for other reasons. It is understood that the Vaccination Card must be presented.
  • Persons holding a COVID-19 recovery certificate within the last 90 days but wish to take tests for health monitoring purposes or for other reasons. It is understood that the recovery certificate must be presented.

In addition to the above verification certificates, it is reminded that all citizens must carry proof of identity (e.g. Identity Card, Driver’s Licence, Passport, etc.), for identification purposes.

On Saturday5 February 2022, the testing units under the control programme of the Ministry of Health, will be operating, only for the abovementioned groups of citizens, in the following areas:

District

Location of testing units

Operating hours

Telephone

Limassol

(7 units)

My Mall Limassol (Entrance D, next to “Public” store)

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Pano Polemidia Cultural Events Hall

9 am – 6 pm

94057623

Atlantica Oasis Hotel, Yermasogeia (hotel lobby)

9 am – 6 pm

99790687

Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK), ‘Tassos Papadopoulos’ building

7:30 am – 6 pm

94041843

Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia

9 am – 6 pm

99146623

Conference Centre of Kolossi (close to Apostolos Loukas Church)

9 am – 6 pm

99177224

A Industrial Area Limassol, Remedica Ltd area

1030 am – 1430 pm

99938509

Larnaca

(5 units)

Metropolis Mall (entrance 5, underground parking area)

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Multifunctional social centre of Larnaca (former Community Centre)

9 am – 6 pm

96678224

Makariou Housing Community Council, Kamares area, Larnaca (5 Agios Vasileios Street)

9 am – 6 pm

96659317

Former Cooperative Bank of Aradippou (parking area)

9 am – 6 pm

96812424

Livadia Community Clinic

9 am – 6 pm

77774400

Nicosia

(20 units)

Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area)

9 am – 6 pm

99146623

Nicosia Mall

9 am – 6 pm

77774400

Agios Dhometios Municipality (event hall)

9 am – 6 pm

99365616

Agios Spyridonas Church, (behind Lykavitos police station)

10 am – 6 pm

96659317

Agios Yeorgios Church, Latsia

10 am – 6 pm

99969931

Panayia Evangelistria Church, Palouriotissa

10 am – 6 pm

96625766

Tis tou Theou Sofias Church, Strovolos

10 am – 6 pm

94041843

Dali Community Clinic

9 am – 6 pm

99742888

Anthoupolis Old Community Clinic (next to the Community Council)

9 am – 6 pm

96812424

Agios Charalambos Church hall, Yeri (aftostegasi)

9 am – 6 pm

99154344

Ayios Demetrios Church, Akropolis

10 am – 6 pm

77774400

Apostle Andreas Church, Aglantzia

9 am – 6 pm

96659317

Ayia Paraskevi Church, Lakatamia

9 am – 6 pm

99742888

Neo Plaza Retail and Fun Park, Kokkinotrimithia

1400 pm – 6 pm

99476680

Lakatamia Municipal Gallery

9 am – 6 pm

99965920

European University Cyprus (East Wing, Ground Floor)

9:00 am – 6 pm

94041843

University of Cyprus campus health centre

09:00 am – 4 pm

99969931

Strovolos Industrial Area, Air Control Limited Area

10:30 am – 1430 pm

99597275

Astromeritis Community Council

9 am – 6 pm

99146623

Dhali Industrial Area, Laiko Kosmos company

1030 am – 1430 pm

99224894

Pyrgos Tyllirias Community Council

1:30 pm – 4 pm

77774400

Pafos

(3 units)

Kings Avenue Mall, Pafos (main entrance)

9 am – 6 pm

94057623

Hadjimitsi Residence (behind Yeroskipou Municipal Hall)

9 am – 6 pm

94057623

Former District Officer Residence

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Ammochostos

(3 units)

Paralimni Municipal building (covered parking area)

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

“Onisilos” Union, Sotira

9:00 am – 6 pm

96678224

Frenaros Community Council

9:00 am – 6 pm

96659317
