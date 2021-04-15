Rapid testing to be conducted nasally for the entire population

The European Commission has forwarded to the member states of the European Union a list of the tests mutually recognized by all states, and which includes nasal antigen tests. Given the fact that the nasal sampling process is more citizen-friendly, the Ministry of Health has extended the nasal sampling process for the entire population (adults and minors).

Therefore, as of yesterday, sampling is performed nasally for all citizens in all units carrying out rapid tests through the program of the Ministry of Health.

Due to the repeated weekly testing, the Ministry of Health has purchased a quantity of nasal tests to facilitate the testing of the population.

