Rapid test price lowered from €20 to €10

Free rapid tests will be stopped as of August 1, but the Council of Ministers decided that the maximum price at which tests should be held will be €10 rather than €20.

The decision for the lowered test price will be officially set in place in the coming days.

The Council also determined that certain groups of people will continue to be allowed free testing.

These groups will include pregnant women who carry a doctor’s note advising against vaccination, children under 16 years of age, teenagers between 16 and 18 years of age who do not have parental consent to vaccinate and finally, citizens over 16 years of age who carry a doctor’s certificate confirming their incapacity to be vaccinated.

Additionally, the Council of Ministers decided that fully-vaccinated citizens will be allowed to partake in free testing.