Rapid test point to close earlier due to bad weather

The Health Ministry is informingthe the public that following advice by the Fire Service about forthcoming heavy snow, the rapid test point at the Kakopetria Elementary School will close at 14.00 instead of 17.00 as scheduled.

By gavriella
