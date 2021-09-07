Rapid test mobile units to start visiting schools as of tomorrow

As of tomorrow Wednesday 8 September, the rapid test mobile units will start visiting public and private Gymnasiums, Lyceums, and Technical Schools. The units will exclusively serve students and all of them are urged to participate in the program whether they are vaccinated or have been sick within the last 180 days, in order to have the epidemiological image at schools and find out any confirmed cases in time.

Students will need their parents’ written consent in order to have the test.

It is noted that students must present a SafePass in order to enter school.