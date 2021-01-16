News Local Rapid test locations on Sunday

Rapid test locations on Sunday

 

Here are the rapid test locations for Sunday January 17

Limassol

Tassos Papadopoulos Building-Technical University Limassol (corner of Ifigeneias and Themidos)

8.30-04.30

Ayia Varvara Church Zakaki

9.00-04.30

Ayios Stylianos Church, Linopetra

8.30.-4.30

Mesa Yeitonia Cultural Centre (near Apostolos Andreas Church)

8.30.-4.30

Ypsonas Municipality (south entrance)

8.30.-4.30

Hall next to Medical Museum, Kato Polemidia (Evangelistria street, first street)

8.30.-4.30

Apostle Petros, Pavlos and Artemios Church, Kapsalos

9.30.-4.30

Larnaca

Ayiou Georgiou Kontou Cultural Centre (next to Mucits grounds)

9.-4.30

Old Market Building, Ksylotympou

9.-4.30

Dromolaksia Municipal Amphitheatre

8.30.-4.30

Kkolis Coffee Shop, Apostle Luke Square, Aradippou

8.30.-4.30

Ayios Savvas spiritual centre, Leivadia

8.30.-5

Nicosia

Panayia Evangelistria Church, Pallouriotissa 10.30.-4.30

Theou Sophias Church, Strovolos 9.30.-5

Ayia Paraskevi Church, Lakatamia 9.30.-4.30

Ayios Dimitrios Church, Akropolis 9.30.-4.30

Alampra primary school 9.-4.30

Kakopetria Municipal Council 9.-4.30

Pedhoulas Gymnasium 8.30.-4.30

Paphos

Apostle Paul and Barnabas Spiritual Centre

8.30.-4.30

Statos-Ayios Photios Community medical centre

8.30.-5

Famagusta

Metropolitan church of Paralimni Spiritual Centre (next to the bishopric)

8.30.-4.30

Frenaros Municipal Council

9.-4.30

People can wait for the results on site, taking 15 minutes to half an hour.

They will otherwise be informed on the result of their rapid test with an SMS in the next 24 hours.

Rapid tests are conducted through close coordination with local authorities.

By Constantinos Tsintas
