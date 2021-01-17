Rapid Test locations on Monday Jan 18

Here are the rapid test locations for Monday January 18

Limassol

Apostolos Loukas church, Ayios Athanasios (Ayios Athanasios refugee settlement)

8.30-4.30

Ayios Stylianos church, Linopetra

8.30-4.30

Mesa Yeitonia Cultural Centre (near Apostolos Andreas church)

8.30-4.30

Ypsonas Municipality (south entrance)

8.30-4.30

Hall next to Medical Museum, Kato Polemidia (Evangelistria street, first road)

8.30-4.30

Apostles Peter and Paul and Saint Artemios church, Kapsalos

9.30-4.30

Λάρνακα

Ayios Yeorgios Kontos cultural centre (next to Mucic grounds)

8.30-4.30

Sklavenitis supermarket parking place (Spyros Kyprianou avenue)

8.30-5

Lidl supermarket parking place, Aradippou

8.30-4.30

Ayios Savvas medical centre, Leivadia

8.30-4.30

Nicosia

Panayia Evangelistria church, Pallouriotissa

10-4.30

Theou Sophias Church, Strovolos

8.30-4.30

Saint Paraskevi church, Lakatamia

8.30-4.30

Saint Dimitrios church, Akropoli

8.30-4.30

State Fair Site, Engomi (in front of the Eastern Entrance)

8.30-4.30

Yeri municipality (events hall)

8.30-4.30

Saint Varvara Municipal Council

8.30-4.30

Paphos

Saint Paul and Barnabas Spiritual Centre

8.30-4.30

Vrysi Peyiotisson square, Peyia

9-4.30

Famagusta

Paralimni Metropolitan Church Spiritual Centre (next to Bishopric)

8.30-4.30

In addition, eight mobile rapid test units will operate in private businesses, as well as rapid test crews in ministries and departments across the public sector, in the framework of the epidemiological control of sectors and businesses that remain open in accordance with January 8 health ministry directives.

Rapid tests also continue in retirement homes and special schools in all districts.