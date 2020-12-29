Rapid test locations on 30 December

The Health Ministry announced the following antigen rapid test sites for Wednesday 30 December 2020:

LIMASSOL

Grigoris Afxentiou Square 08:30-16:30

Underground parking Limassol Shopping Center, Polemidia 08:30-16:30

Parking place Sigma bakery, Kapsalos (Agias Fylaxeos Street) 08:30-16:30

Holy Church of Apostle Andreas and Timios Prodromos, Mesa Gitornia 08:30-16:30

Glavkos Clerides Park, Germasoyia 08:30-16:30

LARNACA

Municipal parking place Athienou (Behind town hall) 08:30-16:30

Parking Place Agios Georgios Kontos, Larnaca (opposite cemetery) 08:30-16:30

Parking place of Super Home Center, Larnaca 08:30-16:30

Parking place of Economides (next to Public) 08:30-16:30

Municipal Council of Psevdas 08:30-16:30

Parking place next to Stelios supermarket, Leivadia 08:30-16:30

Parking place at Neolythic Settlement (behind Chrismarie bakery) 09:00-16:30

NICOSIA

Crossing of Stavros and Iosif Hadjiosif Avenues (in front of Coffee Island) 08:30-16:30

Agia Sofia Church, Strovolos 08:30-16:30

Lakatamia Municipal Hall 09:00-16:30

State fair, Engomi (East entrance) 08:30-16:30

Panagia Evangelistria church, Pallouriotissa 08:30-16:30

Apostolos Varnavas church, Kokkinotrimithia 09:00-16:30

PAPHOS

28th October square 08:30-16:30

FAMAGUSTA

Kokkinos Supermarket car park, Paralimni 08:30-16:30

Car par between Zorbas Bakery and Helenic Bank near the roundabout, Paralimni 08:30-16:30