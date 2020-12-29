Rapid test locations on 30 December

The Health Ministry announced the following antigen rapid test sites for Wednesday 30 December 2020:
LIMASSOL
Grigoris Afxentiou Square 08:30-16:30
Underground parking Limassol Shopping Center, Polemidia 08:30-16:30
Parking place Sigma bakery, Kapsalos (Agias Fylaxeos Street) 08:30-16:30
Holy Church of Apostle Andreas and Timios Prodromos, Mesa Gitornia 08:30-16:30
Glavkos Clerides Park, Germasoyia 08:30-16:30
LARNACA
Municipal parking place Athienou (Behind town hall) 08:30-16:30
Parking Place Agios Georgios Kontos, Larnaca (opposite cemetery) 08:30-16:30
Parking place of Super Home Center, Larnaca 08:30-16:30
Parking place of Economides (next to Public) 08:30-16:30
Municipal Council of Psevdas 08:30-16:30
Parking place next to Stelios supermarket, Leivadia 08:30-16:30
Parking place at Neolythic Settlement (behind Chrismarie bakery) 09:00-16:30
NICOSIA
Crossing of Stavros and Iosif Hadjiosif Avenues (in front of Coffee Island) 08:30-16:30
Agia Sofia Church, Strovolos 08:30-16:30
Lakatamia Municipal Hall 09:00-16:30
State fair, Engomi (East entrance) 08:30-16:30
Panagia Evangelistria church, Pallouriotissa 08:30-16:30
Apostolos Varnavas church, Kokkinotrimithia 09:00-16:30
PAPHOS
28th October square 08:30-16:30
FAMAGUSTA
Kokkinos Supermarket car park, Paralimni 08:30-16:30
Car par between Zorbas Bakery and Helenic Bank near the roundabout, Paralimni 08:30-16:30