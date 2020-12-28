Rapid test locations on 29 December

The Health Ministry announced the following antigen rapid test sites for Tuesday 29 December 2020:
LIMASSOL
Grigoris Afxentiou Square 08:30-16:30
Underground parking Limassol Shopping Center, Polemidia 08:30-16:30
Parking place Sigma bakery, Kapsalos (Agias Fylaxeos Street) 08:30-16:30
Holy Church of Apostle Andreas and Timios Prodromos, Mesa Gitornia 08:30-16:30
LARNACA
Stoa Gizi (Gizis Arcade) (in front of coffee shops Alchemies) 08:30-16:30
Parking Place Agios Georgios Kontos, Larnaca (opposite cemetery) 08:30-16:30
Parking place of Super Home Center, Larnaca 08:30-16:30
Parking place of Makareion, Aradippou (opposite A’ Elementary School of Aradippou) 08:30-16:30
Park next to Stelios Supermarket. Livadia 08:30-16:30
Parking place next to Sklavenitis supermarket (23, Spyros Kyprianou Avenue) 08:30-16:30
NICOSIA
Crossing of Stavros and Iosif Hadjiosif Avenues (in front of Coffee Island) 08:30-16:30
Agia Sofia Church, Strovolos 08:30-16:30
Jumbo car park, Lakatamia 08:30-16:30
State fair, Engomi (East entrance) 08:30-16:30
Apostolos Andreas church, Aglandjia (Kyrenias avenue) 08:30-16:30
Ayios Georgios church, Latsia 08:30-16:30
PAPHOS
ERA KORIVOS parking place (2, Dimokratias Avenue, next to the Stadium) 08:30-16:30
Municipal pavilion near the Port of Paphos 08:30-16:30
FAMAGUSTA
Metro Supermarket car park (212 Protaras Avenue) 08:30-16:30
Car par between Zorbas Bakery and Hellenic Bank near the roundabout, Paralimni 08:30-16:30