Rapid test locations on 29 December

The Health Ministry announced the following antigen rapid test sites for Tuesday 29 December 2020:

LIMASSOL

Grigoris Afxentiou Square 08:30-16:30

Underground parking Limassol Shopping Center, Polemidia 08:30-16:30

Parking place Sigma bakery, Kapsalos (Agias Fylaxeos Street) 08:30-16:30

Holy Church of Apostle Andreas and Timios Prodromos, Mesa Gitornia 08:30-16:30

LARNACA

Stoa Gizi (Gizis Arcade) (in front of coffee shops Alchemies) 08:30-16:30

Parking Place Agios Georgios Kontos, Larnaca (opposite cemetery) 08:30-16:30

Parking place of Super Home Center, Larnaca 08:30-16:30

Parking place of Makareion, Aradippou (opposite A’ Elementary School of Aradippou) 08:30-16:30

Park next to Stelios Supermarket. Livadia 08:30-16:30

Parking place next to Sklavenitis supermarket (23, Spyros Kyprianou Avenue) 08:30-16:30

NICOSIA

Crossing of Stavros and Iosif Hadjiosif Avenues (in front of Coffee Island) 08:30-16:30

Agia Sofia Church, Strovolos 08:30-16:30

Jumbo car park, Lakatamia 08:30-16:30

State fair, Engomi (East entrance) 08:30-16:30

Apostolos Andreas church, Aglandjia (Kyrenias avenue) 08:30-16:30

Ayios Georgios church, Latsia 08:30-16:30

PAPHOS

ERA KORIVOS parking place (2, Dimokratias Avenue, next to the Stadium) 08:30-16:30

Municipal pavilion near the Port of Paphos 08:30-16:30

FAMAGUSTA

Metro Supermarket car park (212 Protaras Avenue) 08:30-16:30

Car par between Zorbas Bakery and Hellenic Bank near the roundabout, Paralimni 08:30-16:30