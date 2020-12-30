Rapid test locations all across Cyprus on 31 December

The Health Ministry announced the following antigen rapid test sites for Thursday 31 December 2020:
LIMASSOL
Grigoris Afxentiou Square 09:30-16:30
Underground parking Limassol Shopping Center, Polemidia 09:30-16:30
Glavkos Clerides Park, Germasoyia 08:30-16:30
LARNACA
Parking Place Agios Georgios Kontos, Larnaca (opposite cemetery) 08:30-16:30
Parking place of Super Home Center, Larnaca 09:30-16:30
Parking place of Economides (next to Public) 09:30-16:30
Park next to Stelios supermarket, Leivadia 08:30-16:30
NICOSIA
Crossing of Stavros and Iosif Hadjiosif Avenues (in front of Coffee Island) 08:30-16:30
Agia Sofia Church, Strovolos 08:30-16:30
Lakatamia Municipal Hall 09:30-16:30
Eeftheria Square 10:00-16:30
Parking place Papaphilippou amusement park, Makedonitissa 09:30-16:30
Agios Andronikos and Agia Athanasia Square Tseri 08:30-16:30
PAPHOS
28th October square 09:30-16:30
FAMAGUSTA
Car par between Zorbas Bakery and Helenic Bank near the roundabout, Paralimni 08:30-16:30