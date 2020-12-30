Rapid test locations all across Cyprus on 31 December

The Health Ministry announced the following antigen rapid test sites for Thursday 31 December 2020:

LIMASSOL

Grigoris Afxentiou Square 09:30-16:30

Underground parking Limassol Shopping Center, Polemidia 09:30-16:30

Glavkos Clerides Park, Germasoyia 08:30-16:30

LARNACA

Parking Place Agios Georgios Kontos, Larnaca (opposite cemetery) 08:30-16:30

Parking place of Super Home Center, Larnaca 09:30-16:30

Parking place of Economides (next to Public) 09:30-16:30

Park next to Stelios supermarket, Leivadia 08:30-16:30

NICOSIA

Crossing of Stavros and Iosif Hadjiosif Avenues (in front of Coffee Island) 08:30-16:30

Agia Sofia Church, Strovolos 08:30-16:30

Lakatamia Municipal Hall 09:30-16:30

Eeftheria Square 10:00-16:30

Parking place Papaphilippou amusement park, Makedonitissa 09:30-16:30

Agios Andronikos and Agia Athanasia Square Tseri 08:30-16:30

PAPHOS

28th October square 09:30-16:30

FAMAGUSTA

Car par between Zorbas Bakery and Helenic Bank near the roundabout, Paralimni 08:30-16:30