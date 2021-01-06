Rapid test locations all across Cyprus 7 January

The Health Ministry announced the following antigen rapid test sites for Thursday, 7 January 2021:
LIMASSOL
Grigoris Afxentiou Square 08:30-17:00
Parking place of Sigma bakery, Kapsalos 09:00-17:00
Glavkos Clerides Park, Germasoyia 09:00-17:00
Underground parking place of Limassol Shopping Center, Polemidia 08:30-17:00
Municipal Council Pelendri 08:30-17:00
LARNACA
Parking Place Agios Georgios Kontos, Larnaca (opposite cemetery) 08:30-17:00
Parking place of Economides (next to Public) 08:30-17:00
Parking place of Sklavenitis supermarket, Larnaca (Spiros Kyprianou Avenue) 08:30-17:00
Parking place of Lidl supermarket, Aradippou 08:30-17:00
Park next to Bank of Cyprus and Stelios supermarket, Livadia 08:30-17:00
NICOSIA
Crossing of Stavrou Avenue and Iosif Hadjiosif, Strovolos (in front of Coffee Island) 08:30-17:00
Agia Sofia Church, Strovolos 08:30-17:00
Agia Paraskevi Church Lakatamia 08:30-17:00
International State Fair (East entrance) 08:30-17:00
Panagia Evangelistria Church, Pallouriotissa 08:30-17:00
Agios Georgios Church, Agios Dometios 08:30-17:00
Apostolos Andreas Church, Aglandjia (Kyrineias Avenue) 08:30-17:00
Municipal Council of Lythrodontas 09:00-17:00
PAPHOS
Citizen Service Center (Eleftheriou Venizelou Avenue) 08:30-17:00
Parking Place ERA KORIVOS, Paphos 09:00-17:00
Dionysia Festival Area, Stroumbi 08:30-11:00
Municipal Council of Kathikas 11:30-14:00
Municipal Council of Ineia 14:30-16:60
FAMAGUSTA
Car park between Zorbas Bakery and Hellenic Bank near the roundabout, Paralimni 08:30-17:00
Parking place of Sklavenitis supermarket, Paralimni 08:30-17:00