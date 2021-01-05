Rapid test locations all across Cyprus 6 January

The Health Ministry announced the following antigen rapid test sites for Wednesday, 6 January 2021:
LIMASSOL
Grigoris Afxentiou Square 09:00-17:00
Parking place of Sigma bakery, Kapsalos 09:00-17:00
Glavkos Clerides Park, Germasoyia 09:00-17:00
LARNACA
Parking Place Agios Georgios Kontos, Larnaca (opposite cemetery) 09:00-17:00
Parking place of Economides (next to Public) 09:00-17:00
Europe Square 09:00-17:00
NICOSIA
Agia Sofia Church, Strovolos 09:00-17:00
Agia Paraskevi Church Lakatamia 10:30-17:00
Eleftheria Square 09:00-17:00
Parking place Papaphilippou amusement park, Makedonitissa 09:00-17:00
Panagia Evangelistria Church, Pallouriotissa 10:30-17:00
PAPHOS
Citizen Service Center (Eleftheriou Venizelou Avenue) 09:00-17:00
FAMAGUSTA
Car par between Zorbas Bakery and Hellenic Bank near the roundabout, Paralimni 09:00-17:00
(philenews)